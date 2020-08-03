Road accident leads to petroleum spill in Richelieu River
An accident involving a tanker truck caused a spill of petroleum products in the Richelieu River near McMasterville in the Monteregie region on Monday.
The Environment Ministry said the spill involved an “unknown quantity” of petroleum products.
A spokesperson for the region's fire department said they received a call at 5:30 a.m. about the incident and that a fire began in the truck's tire and spread to the tank. They didn't specifiy the exact nature of the products.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2020.
Latest Audio
-
Toonie Tuesday: Does the pandemic mean you’re likely to get a raise or a pay cut this year?Bruce Sellery is a personal finance expert, columnist and author of the Globe & Mail bestselling series Moolala
-
Dr Mitch: Are there better tests out there for detecting the virus?Two-Minute Checkup with Dr. Mitch Shulman
-
David Heurtel: Newfoundland has a new premierPolitical insider David Heurtel, former Liberal cabinet minister and counsel at Fasken