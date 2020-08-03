iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Road accident leads to petroleum spill in Richelieu River

In this photo taken Friday May 8, 2015 in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, the Richelieu River is seen about 32 kilometres north of Lake Champlain. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

An accident involving a tanker truck caused a spill of petroleum products in the Richelieu River near McMasterville in the Monteregie region on Monday.

The Environment Ministry said the spill involved an “unknown quantity” of petroleum products.

A spokesperson for the region's fire department said they received a call at 5:30 a.m. about the incident and that a fire began in the truck's tire and spread to the tank. They didn't specifiy the exact nature of the products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error