Roadwork and the Tour de l'Ile mean road closures in and around Montreal

Drivers in and around Montreal should be aware that there will be various roads closed due to construction, but also due to the Tour de l'Ile, which will take place on Sunday throughout the city.

HIGHWAY 20 / SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Highway 20 East between the Route-138 west exit (63) and the following entrance.

One of two lanes on Highway 20 West at the interschange.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East, the Saint-Laurent Blvd.,Berri St. exit (6) in the Viger Tunnel.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday at 5 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Longueuil (Arr. Saint-Hubert), on Highway 30 between R-112 / Cousineau Blvd. and Chambly Rd., one lane will be open in each direction on the westbound span of the road.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of 9 p.m.:

The Chambly Rd. entrance for Highway 30 east.

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 9:30 am and from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Longueuil (Saint-Hubert borough) and in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, on Highway 30 east, exit 76 (R-116, Beloeil, boulevard des Promenades, Jacques-Cartier bridge).

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Montée des Promenades and Montée Sabourin entrance for Highway 30 East.

HIGHWAY 20/30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boucherville, the ramps leading from Highway 20 East and Highway 20 West to Highway 30 east, towards Sorel-Tracy.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

On the Highway 20 east service road, the section between the exit for and the entrance to Highway 30 West.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Candiac, one of two lanes will be closed on Highway 15 in both directions at the Montcalm Blvd. overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

On the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, South Shore direction, one of three lanes will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TOUR DE L'ILE MONTREAL

The Tour by night, Friday evening, June 3

A 22 km route through the streets of four boroughs: Plateau Mont-Royal, Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Ville-Marie will result in closures.

The Tour de l'île, Sunday, June 5

A 36-km route through the streets of seven boroughs: Plateau Mont-Royal, Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, Outremont, Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Sud-Ouest, Verdun and Ville-Marie as well as the City of Westmount will result in closures.

REMINDER

In Brossard, in the Highway 10/30 interchange, the Highway 10 service road east is closed until June 6.

The Highway 10 and 30 east ramps (towards Sorel-Tracy) and from Highway 30 west to Highway 10 east (towards Sherbrooke) are closed by default. In both cases, detour via A-30 West and turn around at exit 65 (Matte Boulevard).

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.