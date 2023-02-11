Roadwork in and around Montreal to result in some route closures

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal should not that partial and total closures will be in effect on some roads.

Avoiding theses areas is advised.

ISLAND OF MONTREAL

DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (A-15)

From Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., two of four lanes on the Deacrie Expressway (A-15) northbound will be closed in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace tunnel.

As a result, the Sherbrooke Street entrance will be closed as of 8 p.m.

FÉLIX-LECLERC HIGHWAY (A-40)

In Senneville, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Baie-D'Urfé, and Kirkland, the highway will be closed from Friday at midnight until Sunday at 9 a.m. in the eastbound direction between Exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Blvd.) and the next entrance.

The same closure will be in effect from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

From Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) westbound will be closed in the Viger and Ville-Marie tunnels between Panet Street and the Lucien-L'Allier Street entrance.

As a result, the following will be default closures as of 10 p.m.:

The Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue / Sanguinet Street entrance.

The Saint-Antoine Street entrance.

LAVAL

LAURENTIANS AUTOROUTE (A-15)

From Sunday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., two of three lanes on the Laurentians Autoroute (A-15) northbound will be closed between Exit 16 (Sainte-Rose Blvd.) and the beginning of the Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge over the Mille-Îles River.

As a result, the Sainte-Rose Boulevard entrance will be closed on Sunday at 9 p.m.

WESTERN MONTEREGIE

From Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes will be closed at the Highway 30/Highway 40 Vaudreuil-Dorion Interchange on the Highway 40 east ramp.

During the same period, one of two lanes is closed on Highway 30 in Beauharnois in both directions on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge over the Beauharnois Canal.

EASTERN MONTÉRÉGIE

From Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes will be closed on the Eastern Townships Highway (A-10) east in Brossard in both directions between Highway 30 and Highway 35.

During the same period, one of two lanes will be closed on Highway 20 eastbound between Roland-Therrien Blvd. and the Highway 25 overpass.

UPCOMING

Starting Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m., one lane on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound will be closed between Exit 4 - Victoria Bridge/R.-Bourassa Blvd. R.-Bourassa/Rue de la Montagne and the Saint-Laurent Boulevard sector (including the Ville-Marie tunnel).

A second lane will be closed between the Robert-Bourassa Boulevard entrance and the Saint-Laurent Boulevard sector starting Tuesday at 10 p.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. To remain current on road closures visit Quebec511's website or follow them on Twitter.