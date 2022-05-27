Roadwork in and around Montreal will result in closures this weekend
Montreal commuters will want to avoid a stretch of Highway 13, the Mercier Bridge, Saint-Pierre Interchange and other areas in and around the city this weekend as roadwork is scheduled.
HIGHWAY 13
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
Northbound
- Highway 13 North between the Hickmore St. exit (2) and Highway 40.
Southbound
- Highway 13 South between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the Courval St. entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:
- The Hickmore St. and Louis Amos St. entrances.
- The ramps leading from Highway 13 North (Exit 3-O) to Highway 520 West and from the 520 West to the 13 North.
- The Highway 40 East and West ramps to Highway 13 South.
- The Highway 520 East and West ramps to Highway 13 South.
HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Saturday at 1 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Kahnawake-bound portion of the Mercier Bridge (R-138 West, upstream bridge). One lane open in each direction on the Montreal-bound section.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at midnight to Monday a 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Highway 20 East ramp (exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the bridge.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route 138 West.
- On Highway 20 East, one of three lanes between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.
- From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 20 West (exit 63) ramp to Route 138 West will be partially closed.
SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE
- On Friday and Saturday, from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. the next day, two of three lanes will be closed on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards Montreal.
VICTORIA BRIDGE
- On Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the bridge will be completely closed in both directions.
Traffic on the single lane, every day of the week according to the following schedule:
- Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
SERVICE ROAD HIGHWAY 40
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Pointe-Claire, the Highway 40 eastbound service road between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit and the Doyon Ave. entrance.
On Friday and Saturday, from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day, the following closure will be in effect:
- In Dorval and Montreal (St. Laurent borough), the Highway 40 eastbound service road between the Hymus/Alfred-Nobel exit and the following entrance.
HIGHWAY 30
From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m, the following closure will be in effect:
- In Longueuil (Arr. Saint-Hubert), on Highway 30 in both directions, one lane open in both directions between Route 112 (Cousineau Blvd.) and Chambly Rd.
As a result, the following is a default closure as of 9 p.m.:
- The Chambly Rd. entrance to Highway 30 East.
HIGHWAY 20/ HIGHWAY 30 INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following will be closed:
- In Boucherville, on Highway 30 West, the Highway 20 exit (83).
TO BE EXPECTED
- In Candiac, one of two lanes will be closed on Highway 15 in both directions at the Montcalm overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.
- In Montreal, on Highway 15 south, exit 57-S (de l'Île-des-Soeurs Boulevard) will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
REMINDER
- In Brossard, in the Highway 10/30 interchange, the Highway 10 East service road is closed until June 6.
- The Highway 10 East ramps to Highway 30 East (towards Sorel-Tracy) and the ramp from the 30 West to the 10 East (towards Sherbrooke) are closed by default. In both cases, detour via A-30 West and turn around at exit 65 (Matte Boulevard).
- In Brossard, one of three lanes is closed on Marie-Victorin Blvd. West at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge until June 6.
In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.