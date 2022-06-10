Roadwork will close La Fontaine tunnel and other routes in and around Montreal

Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should know roadwork will result in closures in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel heading to the South Shore, as well as on the Pie-IX Bridge in both directions and on highways 13 and 520.

When the La Fontaine Tunnel is closed, traffic tends to back up heading towards the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

PAPINEAU-LEBLANC BRIDGE

The Transport Ministry said that due to preventive measures on the bridge spanning the Rivière des Prairies from Montreal to Laval on Highway 19 (Papineau), the left lane will be closed in both directions starting June 11 at noon.

In addition, the speed limit is reduced to 70 KM/H for an indefinite period, and load restrictions will be in effect for heavy vehicles.

HIGHWAY 25 / LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 20 South between the Montreal, downtown Exit (4) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11:30 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Souligny Avenue entrance will be channelled to Exit 3 (Notre-Dame Street) to join the main detour.

ROUTE 125 / PIE-IX BRIDGE

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge in both directions.

Note: On weekends until mid-August, the bridge will be closed from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

As a result, are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

The Concorde Blvd. entrance for Route 125 South.

The east and west entrances of Henri-Bourassa Blvd. for Route 125 North.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration will be in effect:

On Highway 13 in both directions, between the end of the Liesse tunnel and Highway 520, one lane will be open in each direction.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Highway 13 South ramp to Highway 520 West (Exit 3-O).

ROUTE 136

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On Route 136 East, at the end of the Ville-Marie Tunnel, the Saint-Laurent Blvd., Berri St. exit (6).

EAST MONTÉRÉGIE / SOUTH SHORE

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration will be in effect:

In Longueuil (Arr. Saint-Hubert), on Highway 30 between Route-112 / Cousineau Blvd. and Kimber / Maricourt boulevards (km 71.5), one lane will be open in each direction on the eastbound side of the highway.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of 8:30 p.m.:

The Cousineau Blvd. entrance for Highway 30 West.

HIGHWAY 20/30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boucherville, Highway 30 East at the Highway 20 interchange between exit 83 (A-20, Quebec, Montreal) and the next entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Highway 20 West ramp leading to Highway 30 East (towards Sorel-Tracy).

TO BE EXPECTED

In Candiac, one of two lanes will be closed on Highway 15 in both directions at the Montcalm Blvd. overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

On Nun's Island, René-Lévesque Blvd. northbound will be closed at the Champlain Bridge St. intersection on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENT: THE GRAND-DEFI PIERRE LAVOIE

Saturday, June 11:

Due to the 135-km route from Sorel-Tracy, several sections will be closed during the day, notably on Route-132 between Contrecoeur and Verchères, the montée de la Picardie between Route-132 and Highway 30 in Varennes, the Route-229 between Chemin de l'Industrie and Principale St. in Sainte-Julie, exit 89 (R-229) of the Highway 30 East, on Principale St. in Saint-Amable and on Route-223 between Montée Verchères and Côte-Saint-Jean in Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu.

Peloton arrival in Montreal, Sunday, June 12

Mobile closures along the route (R-132 and R-134) and complete closure of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm.

REMINDER

Victoria Bridge

The work in progress will cause the closure of the upstream lane (on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge side) until September. Traffic on the single lane, every day of the week, will follow the following schedule: Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobilily Montreal website or its Facebook page.