Rock legends KISS to stop in Montreal, Quebec City as part of final tour


U.S. band KISS performs during the Heavy Metal Rock Festival Copenhell on Refshaleoeen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday June 16, 2022. (Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Legendary rock band KISS announced Wednesday the dates for the final shows of their farewell tour.

The band will end its career with two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden in late 2023.

The final leg of their farewell tour will kick off in Texas in October.

Several concerts are scheduled in Canada between Nov. 8 and Nov. 22, including Nov.18 in Montreal and Nov. 19 in Quebec City.
 

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2023

