Roger Thibault, one of the first gay men to have a same-sex civil union in Quebec, has died


Roger Thibault (left) places a wedding band on Theo Wouters during their wedding at the Montreal Courthouse on Thursday July 18, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Anthony Peters)

Roger Thibault, a man that was half of one of the first same-sex couples in North America to enter into a civil union, died on Friday.

His husband, Theo Wouters, made the announcement in an email sent to friends and family, saying that Thibault died peacefully in his arms at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The septuagenarian was suffering from Parkinson's disease.

The Thibault-Wouters couple were married on July 18, 2002 at the Montreal courthouse. Their union was made official thanks to Bill 84, passed in June of that year by the national assembly, which created civil unions for all couples, regardless of their sexual orientation.

Marriage between two people of the same sex was not legal in Canada until July 20, 2005, following the royal proclamation of the federal Civil Marriage Act.

Last May, after 21 years of marriage, the two men were made Honorary Citizens of Montreal.

"Throughout their lives, they have fought against discrimination and hatred. They fought prejudice with dignity and determination. These men are examples of perseverance, resilience and love. Through their marriage, they have helped to make Montreal a more open and inclusive city. I thank them for this," wrote Mayor Valérie Plante in a Facebook post.

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Valérie Plante (@val_plante)

Thibault's death comes just a few days before Sunday's Pride parade, which will highlight the rights of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 12, 2023. 

12

