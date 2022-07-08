iHeartRadio
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services

image.bmp

A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Friday morning, Rogers suffered a nationwide outage affecting internet, television, and mobile data services for thousands of customers, including hospitals, retailers, public transit and debit systems. The outage is mostly affecting parts of southern Ontario.

The City of Montreal wrote in a tweet that the 311 phone service is temporarily down because of the outage and is advising residents to fill out an online form instead.

The city's municipal courts and taxi service were among the other services affected. 

Les centres d’appels d'Espace Pour La Vie, de la Cour Municipale et du Bureau du Taxi sont également affectés temporairement.

Contacts :
Espace pour la vie : https://t.co/U06WVRYrGi
Cour Municipale : cour-municipale@montreal.ca
Bureau du taxi : bureaudutaxi@ville.montreal.qc.ca

— Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) July 8, 2022

On Friday, the Montreal bail hearing for Nygard, who is facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement, was delayed due to the Rogers outage. He was scheduled to appear in court from a Toronto jail via videoconference, but the prosecutor said it was not possible to proceed.

The case has been adjourned to next week.

OUTAGE AFFECTING SQDC STORES, LA RONDE

The ride-sharing company Communauto also told customers Friday that its services were temporarily offline due to the outage of the Toronto-based telecommunications company and that it lost connection to its cars.

Hi there! There's currently a Canada-wide Rogers outage, which affects the connexion to the cars. We hope they'll be able to resolve this quickly and we'll update you soon. Very sorry for the inconvenience.

— Communauto (@Communauto) July 8, 2022

The same goes for the bike-sharing service in Quebec City, the Réseau de transport de la Capitale said Friday. 

Credit card and cash payments were the only forms of payment for Quebec-based cannabis stores on Friday since debit service was offline, according to the SQDC.

In Montreal, customers hoping for some fun at La Ronde were told to download or print their tickets before arriving at the park. 

With files from The Canadian Press

