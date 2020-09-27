Roller-skater in the hospital after being hit by motorcyle running a red light in Montreal

A roller-skater was hit by a motorcycle Saturday evening in Montreal after the bike ran a red light in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

According to the Montreal police (SPVM), the collision occurred around 9:15 p.m., very close to the intersection of Notre-Dame and Dickson streets on a road leading to the Port of Montreal.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said witnesses saw the motorcyclist cruising at a high speed on Notre-Dame St. and running a red light before hitting the man on roller skates, who had started to cross Notre-Dame.

The roller-skater, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. He reportedly suffered injuries to his head and lower body.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 49-year-old man, was also taken to hospital. He was conscious at the time of transport and reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Officer Jean-Pierre Brabant said Sunday morning that both are in critical but stable condition and the driver may face charges.

Investigators mention speed and possible impaired driving as the causes that may have led to the accident.

Notre-Dame St. was closed to traffic between Dickson and Sainte-Catherine.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.