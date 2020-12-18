Romell Quioto and Luis Binks take home top Montreal Impact honours

Honduran forward Romell Quioto won the Giuseppe-Saputo trophy as the Impact's MVP for the 2020 season.

English defender Luis Binks was named defensive player of the year.

Quioto was the team's top scorer and provider of assists in the regular season with eight goals, including two game-winning goals, and six assists in 19 games.

Quioto started in 17 games.

Quioto's eight goals are a personal MLS high in an MLS season. He also scored a goal in the playoffs against the New England Revolution.

Quioto was also on the list of players vying for MLS MVP.

The Impact acquired Quioto in November 2019 from the Houston Dynamo in return for Argentine defenceman Victor Cabrera and cash.

Binks played 21 regular season games, including 20 starts. He also played the entire Impact playoff game.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.