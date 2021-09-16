iHeartRadio
Romell Quioto, Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2

CF Montreal's Romell Quioto, left, leaps over Orlando City's Robin Jansson during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and CF Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal -- all shutouts.

Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute.

Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card -- about seven minutes after his first -- in the 35th. Two minutes later, Quioto slipped behind defender Antonio Carlos, ran onto a through ball from Djordje Mihailovic and fired a shot off the far post to give Montreal a 2-0 lead.

Orlando City rallied, with Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregorio Teixeira scoring their first MLS goals. Jansson connected in the 40th minute, and Teixeira in the 63rd.

Eighteen-year-old Sunusi Ibrahim capped the scoring in the 80th when he tapped in a corner kick by Mihailovic. Mathieu Choiniere opened the scoring in the 18th, putting away a volley off Quito's arcing entry pass.

-- This report by The Associated Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.

