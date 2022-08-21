iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Romell Quioto scores two goals, CF Montreal beats the Revolution 4-0

CF Montreal's Romell Quioto reacts after scoring against Inter Miami during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, August 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Romell Quioto scored two goals, and CF Montreal put together a complete performance to blank the New England Revolution 4-0 Saturday night at Saputo Stadium.

With their first win in front of their fans since July 16, the Bleu-Blanc-Noir maintained their hold on the second spot in the Eastern Association with 46 points.

They trail the Philadelphia Union by five points but hold a four-point lead over third-place New York City FC.

CF Montreal (14-8-4) continued its winning streak by going undefeated in its last seven games (5-0-2) and ended a six-game losing streak against the Revolution, which it had not beaten since Feb. 29, 2020.

What a night! We gave everything for the clean sheet ���� Another 3 points ���� @cfmontreal #KM3 �� ALLEZZZZ https://t.co/0vG2FAKjXi

— Kamal Miller (@KMillz_00) August 21, 2022

Quioto scored his 13th and 14th goals of the campaign as Kei Kamara and Matko Miljevic (on a penalty kick) completed the scoring for the Montrealers. With his 135th career goal, Kamara broke a tie with Jeff Cunningham for third in MLS history.

11 buts à ses 10 derniers départs pour Quioto.

Romell Quioto is inevitable ��#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/7xuXjWutAi

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 21, 2022

Undefeated in their last five games, the Revolution (8-8-10) found their footing when they had to defend as best they could in their third game in seven days. The loss dropped them to seventh in the East.

Without leading scorer Gustavo Bou since July 16, New England's 5-3-9 record is only its third loss since early May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 20, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*