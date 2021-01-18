iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Roof collapse in Verdun leads to evacuation of neighbouring buildings

image (41)

By Dale Crockett

MONTREAL — Twenty residents were forced from their homes in Verdun this morning when a roof collapsed.

The Montreal fire department says the building at 3157 Verdun St. was under construction, when for reasons still not known, the roof gave way.

Firefighters were concerned more of the building could cave in and damage neighbouring homes.

Residents were asked to leave the adjacent buildings while an inspection was performed.

No one was injured.

The CNESST has taken over the investigation.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error