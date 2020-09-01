Rotating strike begins in Quebec home daycares

MONTREAL -- A rotating strike of the 10,000 home childcare managers unionized with the CSQ began early Tuesday morning as planned.

The region of Quebec - Chaudière-Appalaches is the first to be affected by the rotating strike. All regions of Quebec will have their turn until Sept. 18.

The Federation of Early Childhood Workers, represented by the Centrale des unions du Québec (CSQ), then plans an indefinite general strike as of Sept. 21 if negotiations with the families ministry to renew its service agreement have not ended.

Negotiations between the two parties, which had been halted since the end of June, are due to resume this week. Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe has already denounced the strike, saying parents and toddlers should not have to deal with these pressure tactics.

After the Quebec City - Chaudière-Appalaches region on Tuesday, the Laval-Lanaudière region will be affected on Wednesday, then the Bas Saint-Laurent - Gaspésie region on Thursday, then the Suroît (Vaudreuil-Dorion) region on Friday.