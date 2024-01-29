Rough week for riders on Montreal's REM, but train operator says improvements are en route

It was another bad week for the REM and its riders after the train had several delays and breakdowns last week but on Monday there was a promise for an improvement.

In four days, it had four service breakdowns. The head of the Caisse de Depot Infra, the train's developer, was on 98.5 this morning to answer some complaints.

CEO Jean-Marc Arbaud says he's aware of the inconveniences this causes to users.

The latest slowdown was on Saturday, but Arbaud says that was caused by emergency de-icing on the Champlain bridge and it's not the REM's fault.

In a statement, Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault says she is working with the REM and Montreal's regional transit authority.

"The problems encountered in the last six months must be taken seriously and users must be well informed," the statement read. "It is imperative that the system improves."

At the Panama station, users say they have dealt with slowdowns but the REMis a better alternative to taking a bus.

Passengers who spoke to CTV News said they've experienced delays on the train but overall, it has been a reliable mode of transport. However, the replacement bus service that is used during a service issue hasn't always been convenient, they said.

CDPQ Infra says things need to improve, including response times when there are delays. Arbaud told the radio station that this will happen in the coming weeks.