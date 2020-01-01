Roussillon Police are looking for missing teenager, who may be in Montreal
Roussillon Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who may be in the Montreal area.
Sanshita Narisimlu left her home on the South Shore around 1 p.m. Dec. 30, and has not been seen since.
Rouissillon Police feel the 5'5" Narisimlu may be in the Montreal area.
Police report the teenager is 132 pounds, has dark hair and eyes. When she disappeared, she was wearing leggings and a black Rudsak fur coat.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to notify Roussillon Police at 450-638-0911, extension 600, or by calling the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-711-1800.
Latest Audio
-
Dan Delmar's Most Fascinating Montrealers: Leah Lasry
Leah Lasry of Hampstead showed us all that you can indeed fight city hall, and win.
-
Heurtel: CAQ tried their trial balloon and it failed
Former provincial Liberal Cabinet Minister David Heurtel joined Dan to discuss the CAQ's entry exam for newcomers, are Quebec Police forces too insular and is Speaker Pelosi mishandling the Impeachment situation?
-
Renovictions, and what to do when your landlord raises your rent
Arnold Bennett, Housing Advocate