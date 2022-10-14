iHeartRadio
Roussillon Police search for man who may be in danger


Jean-Francois Doyon of Roussillon is missing and police are asking for the public's help.

Rousillon Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man they fear is a danger to himself.

Jean-Francois Doyon is 41 years old and is 1.80 metres tall. He has brown eyes, a shaved head and a short red beard.

The man also has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads "Laurence." When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie, grey shorts and a pair of white shoes.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to report the sighting to 911, but not to approach him.

Any additional information can be communicated to an officer at: 450-638-0911, ext. 615.

