iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Royal Victoria Hospital to reopen as homeless shelter as Montreal braces for second wave

image.jpg

Quebec health officials are still sending some signs that they're opening things back up, like increasing the size of group events to 250 people.

But in Montreal, health authorities are bracing for a second wave and laying the groundwork now, especially when it comes to one of the city's most vulnerable groups.

The old Royal Victoria Hospital will soon reopen as a homeless shelter, providing a place for people to sleep in a distanced way and hopefully to prevent COVID-19 transmission among the homeless.

Watch the video above to learn more about what's being done.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error