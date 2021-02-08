iHeartRadio
Ruling on in-person classes: Quebec court denies parents' request for distance learning for all

A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled against parents who wanted online learning to be open to all of the province's students, not just those who get a rare medical exemption.

In a judgment released Monday, Justice Chantal Chatelain wrote that no rights are denied by limiting COVID exemptions to medical grounds, and that home schooling remains a "reasonable option."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

