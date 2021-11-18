iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Runaway flamingo spotted in Granby, Que. parking lot

image.jpg

A flamingo was spotted striding through a Granby, Que. parking lot Thursday morning.

It escaped from Granby Zoo, according to the director, who says the renegade bird was quickly captured without a fight.

"The capture was done in a very calm way," explained Zoo Director Karl Fournier, who adds the flamingo escaped "for a reason that is still unknown."

Two zoo technicians responded to the runaway report, retrieving the bird from a ditch in a coffee shop parking lot. 

"We reassure you, the animal is already back with the rest of the group and is doing well," reads a post on the zoo's social media page.

@zoodegranbyofficiel Un flamant en cavale? Tout est bien qui finit bien! Écoutez notre directeur des soins animaliers vous en dire un peu plus! #greatescape #zoodegranby ♬ son original - Zoodegranbyofficiel
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error