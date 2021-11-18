Runaway flamingo spotted in Granby, Que. parking lot

A flamingo was spotted striding through a Granby, Que. parking lot Thursday morning.

It escaped from Granby Zoo, according to the director, who says the renegade bird was quickly captured without a fight.

"The capture was done in a very calm way," explained Zoo Director Karl Fournier, who adds the flamingo escaped "for a reason that is still unknown."

Two zoo technicians responded to the runaway report, retrieving the bird from a ditch in a coffee shop parking lot.

"We reassure you, the animal is already back with the rest of the group and is doing well," reads a post on the zoo's social media page.