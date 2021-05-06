iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ryan Poehling has a wrist injury that's ended his season, the Habs announce

Montreal Canadiens' Ryan Poehling celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)

Forward Ryan Poehling suffered a wrist injury that has ended his hockey season, the Montreal Canadiens announced in a medical update released Thursday morning.

The injury will require surgery, the Habs organization said.

"An update on his recovery period will be issued after the medical procedure,'' it said.

Poehling, 22, has not played a game with the team this season. He has 11 goals and 14 assists in 28 games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

The American was selected in the first round, 25th overall, by the Habs in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has four goals and one assist in 28 career NHL games.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error