Ryan Reynolds enters Quebec fintech sector buying into Nuvei

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds investment portfolio continues to expand and on Monday it bulged into la Belle Province.

The producer, actor and entrepreneur announced that he has invested in the fintech company Nuvei Payment Solutions.

Reynolds admitted to being a newbie in the world of fintech, much as he did before purchasing mobile technologies or non-league football (soccer) when he purchased Mint Mobile and Wrexham Association Football Club respectively.

"I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago. But Nuvei is impressive," he said. "The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working, and it's about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do."

Reynolds poked fun at U.S. tech billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk on a Twitter video asking CEO Phil Fayer about the difference between Canadian tech companies and American ones:

"Phil, how many rockets are you currently building?" Reynolds asked.

"Actually Ryan, my kids and I made a number of toy..." he responds before Reynolds cuts him off: "No, no. Actual rockets, Phil."

Reynolds then teases Fayer about being boring and not being on social media.

This I assure you… @nuvei will never ever build a rocket. pic.twitter.com/pyVdLSraW8

Reynolds sold mint Mobile to telecoms U.S. giant T-Mobile for $1.35 billion USD this month.

Nuvei is a payments technology company in operation around the globe operating in around 50 countries.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Nuvei family," said Fayer. "We're a global company but extremely proud of our Canadian roots and values, so to have one of the most internationally recognizable Canadians, as well as an entrepreneur with such renowned business acumen, join our investors is a privilege."