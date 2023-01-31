iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

SAAQ computer upgrade will affect some services until Feb. 20


image.png

An IT transformation aimed at offering easy-to-use and secure online services at Quebec's auto insurance bureau (SAAQ) has been underway since last Thursday, and involves the suspension of several current services.

The transformation will last until Feb. 20.

For example, no vehicles can be registered until Feb. 19 inclusive. The service for obtaining a winter tire exemption certificate is suspended, as are the services for storing or retiring a vehicle.

Quebecers who need to replace or renew their health insurance card cannot do so at the SAAQ until Feb. 20. They must therefore contact the Quebec medical insurance board (RAMQ).

Applications for the release of vehicle seizures will not be processed until Feb. 20. If an application cannot wait until that date, the applicant should contact the Court of Quebec.

When a vehicle is purchased, dealers will issue a transaction certificate that will allow the vehicle to be registered at a service point as of Feb. 20. Temporary registration certificates will allow the vehicle to be driven until then.

On the other hand, several services deemed essential by the SAAQ will be maintained during the transition period, including the replacement of a lost or stolen driver's licence, practical exams, mechanical and road vehicle inspections, and technical expertise.

The SAAQ promises that as of Feb. 20, Quebecers will be able to obtain new and improved services online. Until then, more than 10 billion data sets must be converted, but the service centres remain open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 31., 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*