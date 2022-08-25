iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

SAAQ warns of delayed notices of payment for some Quebec drivers this month

Drivers wait in traffic near Mount Royal Park in Montreal on October 12, 2020. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Thousands of Quebecers may receive their licence or registration renewal notices a few weeks late in the mail due to equipment failure at the provincial automobile board (SAAQ).

This affects drivers whose last names start with M, N, O, or V for vehicle registration renewal, and those born in August for driver's licence fees. Both must be paid for by the end of the month.

But those who miss the deadline by a few days should not worry about late fees.

"Considering this delay, if drivers pay in early September and miss the date by a couple days, they will not be charged a late fee as long as it's within reason," said Gino Desrosiers, an SAAQ spokesperson.

He said the SAAQ's printers malfunctioned for a few days in early August, causing a potential backlog for hundreds of thousands of drivers.

While the notices are usually mailed out four to six weeks in advance, some drivers may receive them less than two weeks before the deadline.

The SAAQ is expecting "a few more weeks" of delays but is making sure the police are aware of the situation.

"We will ensure that drivers won't face consequences with the police because of delayed renewals — but again, as long as the delay is reasonable," added Desrosiers.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*