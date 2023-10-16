iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

SAAQ website glitch resolved; hours being extended at service centres


image.jpg

Quebec's automobile insurance board says the online glitch that brought down its website Monday morning has been resolved.

The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) said the site was being updated during maintenance work Sunday night but the work extended into Monday morning, causing an interruption of certain services.

The SAAQ said in a post on social media that the technical problems have been fixed and that drivers can expect further delays as more people log on.

Operating hours at service centres will be extended "over the next few days" and appointments affected by the outage will be rescheduled, the post said. 

2/2 Les heures d'ouverture des points de service seront prolongées dans les prochains jours. Nous replacerons dans les meilleurs délais bon nombre de rendez-vous qui étaient prévus aujourd'hui. La Société tient à remercier ses clients et partenaires pour leur compréhension.

— SAAQ (@SAAQ) October 16, 2023
12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*