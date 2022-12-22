iHeartRadio
Safety alert: Ikea chair recalled due to 'fall hazard'


An IKEA sign is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A safety notification issued by Health Canada warns people about a brand of swivel chair, stating it poses a fall and injury hazard.

According to the Health Canada, several batches of Ikea’s Odger Swivel Chair in anthracite colour are being recalled due to “fall hazard” issue.

The recalled products were sold with date stamps before and including 2221 (22 stands for the year and 21 stands for the week the product was produced). 

The affected products feature a bowl-shaped seat and rounded backrest with adjustable height and swivel, with the article number of 20395270, according to the Health Canada news release issued on Wednesday.

The chair was also made in a white colour, but those do not pose the same hazard and have not been recalled, Health Canada said.

As of Dec. 19, Ikea has not received any reports of fall or injury incidents in Canada, but there have been 19 reports of the star-shaped support base detaching, and five injury reports were recorded worldwide.

According to the Ikea data, 3,302 units of the affected product manufactured in Italy were sold in Canada between October 2019 and December 2022.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU HAVE A RECALLED PRODUCT?

Health Canada urges people to immediately stop using the recalled chair and return the product to an Ikea store across the country for a refund. A receipt is not needed for this refund.

Those who need more information regarding the product can contact Ikea.

Health Canada has also asked Canadians to report any heath or safety incidents related to the use of this product.

 

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.

