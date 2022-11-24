iHeartRadio
Safety warning about bagels sold at Cote-St-Luc store


File photo by RODNAE Productions/Pexels

City of Montreal food inspectors are warning the public not to consume a certain batch of bagels sold at a Cote-St-Luc store, as a precautionary measure.

The bagels in question were available for sale until Nov. 23 at Côte St-Luc Bagel located at 5757 Caldwell Avenue.

The warning, also issued by the Quebec ministry responsible for food safety and the merchant, said the products were not prepared and packaged in a manner that ensures their safety and that even if they don't appear to be spoiled, may pose a health risk.

Customers who purchased the bagels are advised to throw them out or return them to the store.

