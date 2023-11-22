Safe drug use site near Montreal school to open in 2024

Maison Benoît Labre confirmed Wednesday that Montreal's first safe drug use site will open in early 2024 in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.

The project is set to incorporate a range of community and outreach services for the area's most vulnerable population, including a 24-hour day centre, transitional housing and two supervised consumption areas.

The housing component will include 36 studios for homeless people who have addiction or mental health problems.

Nutritious meals, medical care and social activities will also be offered.

Maison Benoît Labre says it wants to empower the people who come through the centre and has its sights set on helping them towards long-term stability.

News of the centre's opening has been the subject of controversy for several months, particularly from parents whose children attend Victor-Rousselot Elementary School, which is less than 100 metres from the site.

Many of the parents say they recognize the importance of extending services to people in need but wonder why a drug consumption site was authorized to open so close to a school.

Last September, Andréanne Désilets, executive director of Maison Benoît Labre, explained the non-profit organized several neighbourhood parties and approached the local school service centre to share information.

She said other measures aimed at minimizing the centre's impact include a neighbourhood clean-up brigade, a full-time worker dedicated to ensuring harmonious coexistence with the school and moving the main entrance further away.

Municipal councillor Craig Sauvé points out that there was no ideal location for the site.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Désilets states the organization plans to maintain open communication with everyone involved and wants to work to meet everyone's needs.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023.