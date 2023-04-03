Saint-Laurent calls for input on street parking strategy

Street parking patterns in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough are changing.

The borough's mayor says he wants to hear from residents about their priorities, especially as more people work from home.

"In some cases, [the changes] may make it easier and make their lives easier at the same time. In other cases, we may have to make some hard decisions. Just to make sure we deal with what's coming up in the next couple of years," said Mayor Alan DeSousa.

A public information meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Saint-Laurent borough hall.

DeSousa says the borough plans to implement several changes gradually. They include streamlining street cleaning schedules, ensuring the five-metre clearance at intersections is enforced, and expanding parking periods as more people work from home.

Those changes begin next month, says DeSousa, adding a more significant shift will come when five REM stations open in the borough.

"The REM is coming in a couple of years, and we need to look ahead of the curve and identify issues that are going to come with the arrival of the REM and with the arrival of other people who want to park to take the REM and plan accordingly so we're not caught at the last minute," he said.

The borough is also looking at a parking sticker or vignette system for some residents who live near future stations.