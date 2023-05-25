iHeartRadio
Saint-Lazare St-Jean-Baptiste, Canada Day celebrations will be combined this year


The Canadian and Quebec flags fly on Monday, November 1, 2021 in Gatineau, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The city of Saint-Lazare, Que. will not have their usual parades on Saint-Jean-Baptiste and Canada Day this year. Instead, the off-island suburb will hold one big party on the weekend of August 19.

Why? The mayor says it's a question of budgets and attendance.

Mayor Genevieve Lachance says rather than compete with other towns for attention on June 24 and July 1, combining the events will get more bang for the citizen`s buck with one big inclusive celebration.

“We have Francophones, Anglophones, we have horse people, we have new immigrants,” she said. “We try to please everyone, but it's difficult.”

“If we create something from scratch, that will really look like Saint-Lazare, I think that would be more successful for everyone,” she added.

The plan has already drawn a wide range of opinions.

“Everything is so expensive now, you’ve got to cut corners,” said Mary Massa, who has lived in the area for 20 years.

“Why not try?” she said. “Let's at least try and see how it goes.”

“With the taxes we pay?” asked former city councillor Michel Gagnon. “No. That’s not okay.”

Responding to dissenting opinions, the mayor says time will bring more people around.  

“I think if they give us a chance,” said Lachance, “We can change their minds.”

The other issue is fireworks – the mayor says that. for pollution and noise reasons, they’re off the table.

A full rundown of the combined event will be announced in June. 

