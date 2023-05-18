iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Saint-Leonard restaurant targeted by arson attack twice in a row


Montreal police are investigating after a restaurant in Saint-Leonard was targeted by an arson attack on May 18, 2023. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

For the second time in two days, a commercial establishment in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough was targeted by an arson attack.

Montreal police were called to a restaurant on Langelier and Lavoisier Boulevards around 4 a.m., where witnesses reported seeing multiple suspects light fire to the building. The suspects reported fled before officers arrived.

Police said several incendiary objects were found on the scene -- just like the fire that occurred some 24 hours earlier at the same location.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported. The building suffered minor damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from The Canadian Press.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*