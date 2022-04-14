Saint-Pierre Interchange repairs: Closures coming to Highway 20

Parts of Montreal’s Highway 20 will close over the next week for repairs to the Saint-Pierre Interchange, requiring drivers to make some significant detours.

Beginning at midnight Thursday and lasting until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the following closures will be in effect:

The ramp leading from Highway 20 westbound (Exit 63) to Route-138 westbound towards the Honoré-Mercier Bridge

Highway 20 eastbound between Exit 63 and the next entrance

Partial closure of Highway 20 westbound between Exit 63 and the next entrance

Drivers headed downtown will be required to make detour via Highway 13, Highway 520, the Metropolitan Expressway and Decarie Blvd.