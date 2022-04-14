iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Saint-Pierre Interchange repairs: Closures coming to Highway 20

Parts of Montreal’s Highway 20 will close over the next week for repairs to the Saint-Pierre Interchange, requiring drivers to make some significant detours. (Mobilite Montreal)

Parts of Montreal’s Highway 20 will close over the next week for repairs to the Saint-Pierre Interchange, requiring drivers to make some significant detours.

Beginning at midnight Thursday and lasting until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the following closures will be in effect:

  • The ramp leading from Highway 20 westbound (Exit 63) to Route-138 westbound towards the Honoré-Mercier Bridge
  • Highway 20 eastbound between Exit 63 and the next entrance
  • Partial closure of Highway 20 westbound between Exit 63 and the next entrance

Drivers headed downtown will be required to make detour via Highway 13, Highway 520, the Metropolitan Expressway and Decarie Blvd.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error