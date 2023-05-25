iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue's lone grocery store reopens


image.jpg

Five months after bankruptcy forced its doors closed, Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue's lone grocery store has finally reopened.

Marché Richelieu's closure last January came as a shock to residents of the West Island town, particularly seniors, as the closest alternative was miles away in Baie-D'Urfe -- a quick trip for drivers, but a 50-minute walk for those on foot.

When longtime grocer Claude McSween and his wife Lori heard the news, they decided to come out of retirement and buy the store.

"A town that loses their grocery store is a town that dies," McSween said at an event celebrating the store's reopening on Wednesday.

Francine Coulombe worked in the old store for two decades and said she's thrilled to be coming back.

"I decided to come back, especially for the customers, because you know they were seeing me every day for the last 21 years, so I think it's really important," she said.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*