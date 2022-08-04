iHeartRadio
Saputo reports net earnings of $139 million

Saputo Inc., Chairman of the Board and CEO Lino Saputo Jr., addresses at the company's annual general meeting in Laval, Que., Tuesday, Autust 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Dairy giant Saputo Inc. says it had net earnings of $139 million for the quarter ended June 30, up from $53 million for the same quarter last year.

Chief executive Lino Saputo says the company has navigated inflationary pressures by raising prices, booting productivity and undertaking cost containment initiatives.

Saputo says in a statement that the company could see improved margins as input costs stabilize and efficiencies and "price realization" continue.

Revenue for the company's first quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $4.3 billion, up from $3.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income came in at $161 million, or 39 cents per share, up from $122 million, or 30 cents per share.

The company says it expects continued inflation pressures ahead on both product inputs and on logistic costs but that it will minimize the effects by raising prices as necessary.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 4, 2022

