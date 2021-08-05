iHeartRadio
Saputo's first quarter earnings down 63 per cent to $53 million

A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Saputo Inc. is reporting lower profits in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 despite a 2.9 per cent increase in revenues as it continued to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal-based cheese and dairy processor says its net income plunged 63 per cent to $53 million in the quarter, down from $142 million a year earlier.

That amounted to 13 cents per share, down from 35 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company attributed the decrease to ongoing shifts in consumer demand, inflation, dairy pricing volatility, heightened competition and supply chain obstacles.

On an adjusted basis excluding amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, Saputo earned $122 million or 29 cents per share, down from $179 million or 44 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30 were $3.49 billion, up from $3.39 billion in the 2020 quarter on higher foodservice sales as the shift in consumer demand due to COVID-19 continued.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 5, 2021. 

