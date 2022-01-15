SAQ employee allegedly punches customer multiple times after mask disagreement, police investigation underway

Quebec’s alcohol retailer, the SAQ, has suspended one of its cashiers who allegedly punched a customer multiple times in the head Thursday.

The fight broke out after the customer refused to be served by the 39-year-old cashier who was not wearing a mask.

The customer, Mario Gosselin, says he still feels shaken by the event.

"I thought I was being killed,” he told CTV. “I thought he was killing me."

Gosselin had been waiting in line at the SAQ in Montreal North when she says he heard the unmasked cashier mocking public health measures.

Gosselin says he heard the cashier brag that his girlfriend had been unvaccinated. He asked to be served by someone else.

“I didn't feel comfortable,” he said. “So, I asked to be served by another clerk, who declined to serve me and got aggressive.”

A manager got involved, said Gosselin, and sided with the employees, adding that they were not obligated to serve him.

Frustrated, Gosselin says he slammed the employee’s phone down on the counter and turned to leave.

"I was angry and was heading for the door when he came toward me and punched me three times on the head."

Gosselin says he was knocked back into a stack of wine bottles, shattering them. While he was lying on the floor, he says an employee approached him and put a knee on the side of his head.

"I thought this person is losing it and they're going to kill me,” he said. “When I was on the ground with my head compressed ... my neck compressed ... I really thought I was dying."

He says he suffered minor injuries, and filed a police report the next day. He wants to press charges.

Police confirmed to CTV News that the altercation took place, and an investigation has begun.

Meanwhile, the SAQ has started its own investigation, and the employee has been suspended indefinitely.

"We need to all take a step back and reflect,” said psychologist Linda Pagani, who says two years of lockdowns, restrictions and COVID-19 anxieties have everyone feeling on-edge.

“(We all need to) try to train ourselves to be a bit more positive about other human beings," she said.

UPCOMING VACCINE PASSPORT RULES WONT FORCE EMPLOYEES TO GET THE SHOT

Although SAQ customers will require proof of vaccination to enter stores, the same will not be true for its employees.

According to SAQ spokesperson Linda Bouchard, the vaccine passport “will not be required for employees and managers of the branch network to perform their duties.”

Last week, the Quebec government announced that patrons who haven’t received the shot will be denied entry to SAQs as of Jan. 18. The same will apply to Quebec’s cannabis retailer, the SQDC.

Although SAQ employees won’t need to be vaccinated in order to clock in, Bouchard says vaccinations will be required should they make purchases, “even if these purchases are made while they are already in the branch for work.”

Bouchard said the SAQ is no different from other establishments that require vaccine passports, such as bars and restaurants, where employees aren’t required to be vaccinated.

-- Published with files from CTV News' Lillian Roy.