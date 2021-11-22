SAQ management reports 'significant impacts' on alcohol supply after warehouse workers launch strike

Management at Quebec's liquor board, the Société des alcools du Quebec (SAQ) says it is already experiencing significant impacts on its supply chain, after less than two days of strike action by the union representing warehouse and supply employees.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees local, affiliated with the FTQ, began an indefinite strike Monday morning at 5 a.m., after holding a single day strike on Nov. 16. The strike affects some 800 warehouse workers.

The walkout does not affect SAQ stores, where workers are unionized with another organization. However, SAQ management reports 'significant impacts on the entire SAQ supply chain.'

Among other things, deliveries to the stores have been cancelled, which could temporarily reduce the supply of products available in stores, management said Monday.

Similarly, car service and deliveries to restaurants, bars and licensees are suspended, as well as deliveries to grocery and convenience store warehouses.

As for the collective agreement negotiations with CUPE, management denies any allegation of using replacement workers, as the union claimed on Sunday. It assures that it has always negotiated in good faith and that it respects all the provisions of the Labour Code.

The issues being disputed during negotiations include wages, occupational health and safety, the precarious status of many employees, overtime and group insurance, said Michel Gratton, CUPE's union advisor on the matter.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2021.