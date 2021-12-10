SAQ posts 8.6 percent surplus increase in 2nd quarter, ending in September

Quebec's public alcohol corporation (SAQ) posted an 8.6 per cent increase in net income for its most recent quarter on Friday, while its sales rose 7.8 per cent.

The Crown corporation attributed the rise in sales to the easing of COVID-19 sanitary measures in the quarter that ended Sept. 11, which led to increased capacity at bars and restaurants and more opportunities for families and groups of friends to celebrate and drink.

The SAQ's second quarter net income was $337.7 million, up $26.7 million from last year, while revenues reached $928.1 million, up $67.1 million from the same period in 2020.

The SAQ's net expenses climbed 4 per cent from last year to $129.7 million, but the net expense ratio, which expresses these expenses as a percentage of revenues, declined to 14 per cent from 14.5 per cent in the previous second quarter.

Sales in the SAQ's network of outlets and specialty centres rose 9.8 per cent to $859.1 million in the most recent quarter, while sales volumes reached 48 million litres, 7.4 per cent higher than the same period last year.

In addition, online sales increased 26.6 per cent year over year to $21.4 million. This represented 3 per cent of consumer sales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2021.