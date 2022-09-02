SAQ revenues up as restaurant, bar sector recovering

Quebec's liquor corporation, the SAQ, on Friday posted a 14.6 per cent increase in first-quarter net income, supported by a 9.7 per cent increase in sales, as the market returned to conditions more similar to those prevailing before the start of the pandemic.

The SAQ's net income was $325.6 million for the three months ended June 18, which compared to $284.0 million for the same period last year.

Revenues reached $913.1 million in the quarter, up from $832.2 million last year. On a volume basis, quarterly sales reached 53.7 million litres, up 2.9 per cent from last year.

The SAQ attributed this growth to a recovery in the restaurant and bar sector, which contributed to a $93 million increase in sales to this customer base. On the other hand, the return to pre-pandemic levels of sales in restaurants and liquor stores had a negative impact on consumer sales, which declined by $12.2 million.

For their part, consumers seemed to return to their old buying habits, the SAQ noted. In fact, the average basket of purchases during in-store visits dropped to $65.40, compared to $69.71 in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, traffic increased by 4.6 per cent, suggesting that customers were visiting the store more frequently.

On the other hand, online sales declined 8.5 per cent year-over-year to $23.8 million in the most recent quarter. They represent 3.6 per cent of consumer sales.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2022