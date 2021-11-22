SAQ warehouse workers launch 'unlimited' strike starting Monday

The union representing some 800 warehouse workers at the Société des alcools (SAQ) have launched what it's calling an unlimited strike starting Monday at 5 a.m.

The local union of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the FTQ, explained on Sunday it decided to strike following its latest discussions with SAQ management.

"For the moment, it is an unlimited strike, but we are in talks with the employer and on Tuesday we will negotiate," said Michel Gratton, CUPE's union advisor on the matter. "The employer told us that on Tuesday, they will come up with substantial offers, so we'll see."

If the union gets what it wants from management on Tuesday, it could end its strike right away, Gratton said.

The warehouse workers' union previously held a one-day walkout on Nov. 16.

The strike broke the supply chain to the SAQ's many branches, affecting those workers, who are members of another union.

On Nov. 16, SAQ management explained they adapted to the situation as best they could to "minimize the effects" of the strike on their operations and customers.

The deliveries planned for that day were cancelled and those for the rest of the week were likely to be postponed, the SAQ management had stated.

Gratton says he resigned himself to the strike, following a decision by SAQ management to seek business from other warehouses.

Since the workers were not on strike, SAQ management was allowed to do so, Gratton explained, but the union going on strike would prohibit the SAQ from hiring alternative workers.

"They are forcing us to go on strike. If I am not on strike, they have the right to use people to either empty or decant bottles, while the actual workers are still being paid," said Gratton.

The Labour Code prohibits the use of replacement workers, commonly known as "scabs," during a strike.

The issues being disputed during negotiations include wages, occupational health and safety, the precarious status of many employees, overtime and group insurance, Gratton said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2021.