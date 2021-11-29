SAQ, warehouse workers reach agreement in principle

An agreement in principle has been reached between the management of the Société des alcools (SAQ) and the union representing 800 warehouse workers.

The local union of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the FTQ, confirmed a tentative agreement was reached at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Last week, the union said it would pause its strike mandate until Monday morning at 5 a.m. to give negotiations a chance.

Michel Gratton, the CUPE union advisor assigned to the file, notes the tentative agreement will be recommended to the members.

He says he hopes they will be asked to vote on it within the next seven or eight days.

Gratton did not want to reveal the contents of the document, saying he preferred that it stay private for the members, as is usually the case in such circumstances.

The issues being disputed include wages, occupational health and safety and overtime.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 29, 2021.