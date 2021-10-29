Sarah's HalloWeekend List, October 29-31

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

La Ronde's annual Halloween celebration, Fright Fest allows you to roam the park in the dark. Check out the haunted spaces, and dodge the chainsaw-wielding creepster. Until Sunday.

Parc Safari is also getting into the Halloween act, encouraging visitors this month to come dressed in spooky costumes and visit their haunted house. There are also scavenger hunts with prizes for the kids.

Skeletons and ghosts have punched their tickets to ride the trains at Exporail in St-Constant for their annual Halloween party. The Museum houses the largest collection of railroad equipment in Canada, and trips are available on the outdoor miniature railway and the Exporail passenger train. Until Sunday.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum not only has a new, kid-friendly show about the circus (see below!), but they have a stacked Halloween program. Halloween, 1856; a lamplighter tells the tale of the ghost of Simon McTavish (aged 8 and up). Bring your smartphone to commune with the spirit of famed privateer Pierre Le Moyne d'Iberville in an escape room setup (ages 16 and up). Storyteller Paul Bradley spins scary stories in the archaeological crypt, Sunday 7:30pm. (In French.)

The Jardin botanique has added a slew of Halloweeen events to its slate, including the Magic Steps Circuit for kids, the educational series All About Squash, and KOWAI, which spotlights the many scary, fantastical creatures from Japanese folklore! And of course, the after-dusk Gardens of Light show is back after a one-year hiatus. Kids will love the Halloween-themed tour followed by an Ode to the Moon, an installation which allows you to 'howl' at the night sky (be warned: there is a lot of wailing.) The walking tour is different from past years, starting with the Japanese pavilion, through a spectacularly atmospheric First Nations garden, ending with the Chinese pavilion, where brand-new lanterns pay homage to Pangu, the world creator from Chinese mythology, who is accompanied by a slew of creatures.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a classic option for Halloween, but you might have (sadly, the showing at the Dollar Cinema is sold out) but MainLine Theatre, which has put on regular live performances every season (but not in this plague time!), is hosting a Facebook hangout for fans and frequent performers of the show, Friday 6pm. Or borrow the movie and do the Time Warp in the living room!

Another creepy classic: Cinema du Parc's Parc at Midnight series presents A Clockwork Orange, Saturday 9:30 and Sunday 2:30pm. They are also screening Titane, Julia Ducournau's Palme d'or-winning film about a dancer who gets... romantic?... with a car. And a bunch of other climactic stuff!

The Four Anglos: Surviving the Covid Apocalypse assembles Bowser & Blue, Josh Freed and Aislin at Theatre Lac-Brome for a cathartic new comedy show directed by the talented Ellen David. Saturday, 2pm. (The show comes to Montreal's St Jax Centre next weekend.)

Montreal rockers We Are Monroe put on a Halloween Jam, at l'Escogriffe, Saturday at 8:30 and 10pm. Costumes encouraged!

There are some haunted houses open for business, including Ivan Dow's home at 580 Pine Beach North in Dorval, 4 to 9pm Saturday and Sunday!

Time Out Market hosts Drag Brunch MTL's Halloween Extravaganza. Barbada de Barbade brings the entertainment, and the upscale cafeteria brings the food. Two shows Sunday, at 12pm and 3pm. Prizes for best costumes!

Leighland Beckman and Walter J. Lyng resurrect their brawling, sprawling comedy-music soirée with Night Fight Halloween Spooktacular. Joey Elias is their special guest. Saturday, 9pm at Café Cleopatra.

Canada's 'funniest disgruntled nerd' Gavin Stephens headlines The Comedy Nest, Friday and Saturday.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Orchestre Métropolitain through Romantic Treasures, where Schumann scores Byron, followed by violist Elvira Misbakhova and clarinetist Simon Aldrich's Max Bruch’s Concerto. Friday, 7:30pm.

It is the one of the final weekends to take an outdoor tour this season with the Plateau's Museum of Jewish Montreal. Take a tour of the Main's Jewish history, learn about the influence of artists like Leonard Cohen or eat your way through a gastronomic tour of the neighbourhood.

ONGOING



One-man show Every Brilliant Thing returns after a spring run at the Segal and Hudson Village Theatre, with the first preview this Sunday afternoon. We meet the Narrator as a child whose mother has been diagnosed with chronic depression. They are determined to make her realize how much life has to offer, so they begin to compile a list of Brilliant Things, like roller coasters and ice cream. Audience participation makes this a surprising and interactive experience. Until November 14.

The McCord Museum is marking its 100th anniversary by launching free admission for 100 days, until January 19. Check out the tribute to cartoonist Serge Chapleau and the enlightening Indigenous Voices of Today.

Pointe-à-Callière has just launched a new show chronicling the history of circus, It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

The Montreal Science Centre has reopened! Learn more about our evolution in Human, the moon in Water in the Universe and the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. The 3D IMAX theatre is also open, with Superpower Dogs 3D delving into the work of rescue canines.

The Îlots 76 play area near the Saputo stadium offers a series of sports-themed bouncy castles, including a small replica of the Big O. Let the kids tire themselves out while you sip a coffee; $9 gives you an hour of bouncy time, no reservations required. Open 10am to 6pm.

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene has finally reopened, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. With the recent "red alert" climate report from the UN, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.

Want to go to space, for a fraction of the cost and without any air sickness or g-force? The Phi Centre presents The Infinite at the Arsenal gallery in Griffintown. Would-be astronauts strap on virtual reality headsets, then walk into a cavernous room. But what your eyes see is a slightly smaller version of the International Space Station. Stepping aboard, you reach out to activate capsules that bring you elbow-to-elbow with actual astronauts, like Quebec's own David Saint-Jacques. In these 360-degree capsules, the space travellers explain how they work, eat and exercise 400 kilometres from home. Since it's the Phi Centre, the VR show is then complemented by two immersive art projects inspired by the themes at hand. It's a vivid, thrilling and educational adventure - no spacesuit required - brought to you by a collaboration with NASA, the ISS National Lab, Time Studios and Montreal outfit Felix & Paul Studios. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. Until November 7.

It was a hot week! Cool off at Below the Ice with Mario Cyr, a new immersive walk-through exhibit by Cirque Éloize. You will journey north to follow Cyr, a documentary filmmaker, to nearly inaccessible spots in the Canadian Arctic. Marvel at the polar bears and narwhals and walruses, and learn more about what a precarious position their environment is in. At the Éloize Studios In Old Montreal, at 417 Berri.