Sarah's List, January 15-17

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

Centaur Theatre has the 24th edition of its Wildside Festival, with short, experimental theatre performances. Learn more about cultural appropriation in The White Cabaret, and revisit a classic piece of feminist Quebec theatre in the surreal Night Cows. A rising Montreal designer presents Black Balloon: Leila, blending the myth of Joan of Arc with a dreamy alternative landscape. And 453 St-François-Xavier is an audio tour of the theatre's future self. The festival is online, on-demand and entirely free, until January 31st.

Black Theatre Workshop launches its new season with a live play reading this afternoon, Friday at 3pm. Lydie Dubuisson's new play Sanctuary, about a teen girl figuring out her identity and future as she engages in conversations with her family and G-d in a church. Catch it live on BTW's Facebook and YouTube pages (or stream until end of January).

Americana singer-guitarist Adam Karch performs from The Wheel Club, Saturday at 6pm. As one listener texted in, 'Adam is great entertainer - highly recommended.'

Dailey & Vincent, Carly Pearce and Michael W Smith join the Grand Ole Opy livestream from Nashville, Saturday at 8:30pm.

Improv darlings Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood present an all-new show, Stream of Consciousness, live from Budweiser Gardnes. Colin will speak with Andrew on Monday, January 18, but you can catch the first of three shows on Saturday. And yes – they do need suggestions from the audience.

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor play a couple going through the hilarious and frustrating routine of confinement in Locked Down, a new HBO Max comedy now on Crave. Check out comedian Pete Davidson (SNL) in Judd Apatow's King of Staten Island, which is loosely based on his own life. He's a young stoner who's basically failed to launch, but when his mom (Marisa Tomei) gets a new boyfriend with two young daughters, he's forced to make adult decisions. is forced to grow up.

New on Netflix: Lupin is a French series based on the story of classic "gentleman burglar" Arsène Lupin. We meet Assane (a terrific Omar Sy), who has crafted a devious, criminal life while trying to avenge his father, who was tragically betrayed years ago. We start with fast cars, a diamond necklace and a caper at the Louvre. It's fast-paced, but also sneaky - not everything is as it appears.

Fall in love with Bridgerton, Netflix's frothy Regency-era romance based on novels by Julia Quin. (The streaming service says ove 60 million households have tuned in since it debuted at Christmas.) Executive produced by the great Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal), Bridgerton features a diverse cast, lush (if not a smidge anachronistic) costumes and plenty of parties. Daphne is one of the eight, alphabetically-named Bridgerton brood, and as a debutante of high birth, needs to make a profitable match but also wants to fall in love.

There is fun to be had outdoors while you respect the 8pm curfew. Quartier des spectacles offers up artistic installations through its series Luminothérapie, including the return of Loop, a dozen giant zoetropes that allow you play flipbooks illustrated by Quebec artists. Toboggan or cross-country ski on Mont-Royal. The Jardin botanique has opened its winter gardens for free entry. Walk or cross-country ski every day, from 7:30am to 5pm. Parc Jean Drapeau is open for winter exploration with a refrigerated rink, open sliding area as well as cross-country and fat bike trails. Don't miss the ice-climbing wall! There will also be rental equipment available, including skates, skis, fat bikes, snowshoes, with items free for those under 18.

The third episode of Trudie Mason's retro podcast, The Mighty 800, has now dropped: revisit the 1998 Ice Storm, and view images from our history. As one of our listeners texted, "very touching."

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has extended the online versions of its five ongoing exhibitions. Marvel at the ongoing Post-Impressionist show, and check out the brand new Jean-Paul Riopelle show, which focuses on his connection to Canada's arctic and its people, from the comfort of home. Until January 24.

Tiny Plateau arthouse Cinema Moderne is still renting out films on its site, with new flicks out this month. Check out Brandon Cronenberg's new body-snatching thriller, Possessor.

The Cité-Mémoire project in Old Montreal is a series of visual projections that cover various parts of Montreal's history, including Expo 67, Angélique and Joe Beef. All you need is to download the app so you can hear the audio narrations that accompany the different projections (and to navigate to the displays). The projections start at dusk and continue until 11pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Explore McGill and get a thrill with a virtual escape room compiled by the university's librarians, archivists and game developers. A mysterious poisoner is on the loose, and you have to track them down! Starting at the pathology lab, then solving puzzles (based on McGill and Montreal history) all over campus. You can play Raising Spirits with a browser. The game got a fresh update this week! For ages 12 and up.

The Royal Montreal Regiment and Le Royal 22ieme Regiment look back on the October Crisis through the eyes of soldiers deployed after the kidnapping of James Cross. This virtual exhibit is geared to students and teachers, but anyone can check out The October Crisis 1970 online.

Other things you can do online that will be more enriching that scrolling endlessly through your Instagram feed...a bevy of Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation.