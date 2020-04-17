Sarah's Stay-at-Home Weekend List: April 17-19

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

I'm very excited to peer into the living rooms of Elton John, Oprah, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift and many others in the mega-celebrity show One World: Together at Home.Lady Gaga has curated the lineup, which will also have a Team Canada contingent, including PK Subban, Shawn Mendes, Michael Bublé, Lilly Singh and Sainte Céline herself. Powered by Global Citizen, the broadcast will also highlight stories of front line workers and will raise money for local and international charities. Catch in on any Bell Media platform, Saturday at 8pm.

You can also tune into this made-in-Montreal dance party on Twitch and Zoom: the SAT and its partners present Transmission 04, a lineup of electronic music DJs and VJs producing music and visuals from Saturday at 7pm until 1am. Ponsolo kicks it off with a funky house set, followed by the likes of Kris Guilty of La Rama and Odile Myrtil, and DBY / Dog Bless You's show-finishing live analog mini modular set.

How about learning a new instrument, or polishing your skills? Fender Guitars has made guitar, ukulele and bass lessons free for the first million users over the next three months. Check it out here. And thank you to listener Mark, who sent in this resource for the erstwhile uke players out there like myself: the Ukulele Orchestra in Lockdown.

I recently finished a book about female pharaohs in ancient Egypt, so I was delighted to find out that you can take a visual sojourn into historic sites like the Tomb of Queen Meresankh III. The Giza Project out of Harvard University uses 3D modelling to help you peer thousands of years into the past.

Cinema festival Vues d'Afrique kicks off its 36th edition on Friday by putting much of its content online, and airing its movies - documentaries like Canadian flick Pour ne plus mourir, about voodoo traditions in Benin - on TV5. Until April 26.

New improv outfit Commotion Theatre premieres Night Slime, a spoof on quirky late night public access television. First episode is on Facebook, Friday, 10:30pm.

Literature festival Blue Metropolis , which recently cancelled its May programming, is offering up some respite for kids and parents: Cosy Story Hour is a daily story session with a different local author, like Monique Polak and Lydia Lukidis, reading a wonderful children's story. Tune in on Facebook at 10am for the next few days.

If the outside world is too scary or not scary enough, consider this Sunday evening activity: Festival de la bete noire is launching Live Screaming Sundays this weekend. Tune into live horror stories, and consider submitting your own poem, fiction, story or music to tech.labetenoire@gmail.com. Sunday, 8pm.

Monthly storytelling series Confabulation has shelved their live shows, so intead, theya re collecting stories from Montrealers about isolation. The stories are not from what's going on now, but memories about illness, being stranded or just feeling alone. You can submit a story yourself: it must be two to five minutes in length, and filmed at home. Email them to Storiesinisolation@ confabulation.ca. The team posts one a day on social media.

Up for some bricolage? Consider making a rainbow to put in your window... it's the cool kid thing to do to encourage our first responders and health workers, who are working to keep us safe and healthy.

This is something I am trying at home: tackling through the American Film Institute’s list of 100 Greatest American Films Of All Time. Last weekend was Hitchcock time, we tackled Rear Window! The full list, which you can print or save, includes classics like Singin' In The Rain, Jaws, Vertigo, Wizard of Oz, Schnidler’s List, Gone with the Wind, M*A*S*H, and older films like Duck Soup, City Lights and All About Eve.

Many musicians are livestreaming on Facebook, Instagram and other outlets, with the content remaining up for awhile. Try searching for your faves and see if they are online... Jann Arden, John Legend and Chris Martin are some of many. The Montreal Symphony Orchestra will be streaming free shows on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, at 8pm.

The Segal Centre is using Facebook to keep in touch. They are streaming daily dance classes at noon, Monday to Friday. And band leader Nick Burgess hosts a Broadway Happy Hour on Thursday and Saturday at 5:30pm. Request your fave show tune in the comments!

It’s the year 2220, and lonely space stations at colonies across the galaxy stay in touch with ‘socialization sessions’, orchestrated by an AI program called Zero. Montreal improviser and creator Vinny Francois, is joined by a new guest each week in this sci-fi stream. The next episode of Loneliness: an online improvised show airs Saturday at 8pm on YouTube.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Art is making new content available each day on social media, like videos, podcasts, quizzes: find the morning update on Facebook or Instagram. On Fridays, they are sharing a new art-therapy activity on their Facebook, devised by the museum's art therapist, Stephen Legari. And visit EducArt, a free online resource that draws links between 350 works of art in the Museum's collection and subjects like math and social sciences. There are 75 videos featuring local luminaries like author Kim Thuy.

A bevy of other Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation.

And if you're looking for something different visit Open Culture, a fantastic website that lists dozens if not hundreds of free books, audio books, movies and online courses. The selection here is a mix of the classic, indie and the offbeat. Pick up a Jane Austen novel, watch the original A Star is Born or browse through videos of poets like Maya Angelou reading their work.

With libraries closed, consider finding out if your local branch allows for ebook downloads. With my membership at the Bibliothèque nationale, I have thousands of books, audiobooks and sheet music compilations at my fingertips through an spiffy app called Libby.