Sarah's Stay at Home Weekend List: April 3-5

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city!

Up for some bricolage? Consider making a rainbow to put in your window... it's the cool kid thing to do to encourage our first responders and health workers, who are working to keep us safe and healthy.

After covering bagels last week, Jewish food club The Wandering Chew this week tackles matzah with a virtual Zoom workshop on Sunday at 3pm. And just in time for Passover. Have the ingredients ready and get baking!

If the outside world is too scary or not scary enough, consider this Sunday evening activity: Festival de la bete noire is launching Live Screaming Sundays this weekend. Tune into live horror stories, and consider submitting your own poem, fiction, story or music to tech.labetenoire@gmail.com. Sunday, 8pm.

Monthly storytelling series Confabulation has shelved their live shows, so intead, theya re collecting stories from Montrealers about isolation. The stories are not from what's going on now, but memories about illness, being stranded or just feeling alone. You can submit a story yourself: it must be two to five minutes in length, and filmed at home. Email them to Storiesinisolation@ confabulation.ca. The team posts one a day on social media.

This is something I am trying at home: tackling through the American Film Institute’s list of 100 Greatest American Films Of All Time. Last weekend was Hitchcock time, we tackled Rear Window! The full list, which you can print or save, includes classics like Singin' In The Rain, Jaws, Vertigo, Wizard of Oz, Schnidler’s List, Gone with the Wind, M*A*S*H, and older films like Duck Soup, City Lights and All About Eve.

I definitely recommend Netflix's Tiger King. The seven-part series is about the interesting people who breed, trade and show off tigers and wild cats... as well as their hijinks, country music covers, feuds, polyamorous relationships and murder-for-hire schemes.

Take up the Getty Museum's challenge to recreate your favourite piece of visual artwork at home:

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020





But if you want something different from streaming sites, check out the new documentary about Armand Vaillancourt, the legendary Quebec sculptor. Vaillancourt: Isn’t It Beautiful is streaming for free until April 14, as are over 150 other flicks from Les Films du 3 Mars.

Many musicians are livestreaming on Facebook, Instagram and other outlets, with the content remaining up for awhile. Try searching for your faves and see if they are online... Jann Arden, John Legend and Chris Martin are some of many. The Montreal Symphony Orchestra will be streaming free shows on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, at 8pm.

The Segal Centre is using Facebook to keep in touch. They are streaming daily dance classes at noon, Monday to Friday. And band leader Nick Burgess hosts a Broadway Happy Hour on Thursday and Saturday at 5:30pm. Request your fave show tune in the comments!

It’s the year 2220, and lonely space stations at colonies across the galaxy stay in touch with ‘socialization sessions’, orchestrated by an AI program called Zero. Montreal improviser Vinny Francois is joined by a new guest each week in this sci-fi stream. Kadi Diop calls in for episode three of Loneliness: an online improvised show, Saturday at 8pm on YouTube.

If you want to MAKE something, the organizers of this fall's Tout Tout Court Festival have set a daily creative challenge. Every night at 12:01am, the are releasing a word in French and in English as a theme... and they invite anyone to make a short performance and share it with the hashtags #30DaysofShorts or #30joursdecourtes. The first day's theme was "Rafistoler" or "Patch Up." Your creation could be a poem, song, dance, knitting or visual art - anything you want!

The Montreal Museum of Fine Art is making new content available each day on social media, like videos, podcasts, quizzes: find the morning update on Facebook or Instagram. On Fridays, they are sharing a new art-therapy activity on their Facebook, devised by the museum's art therapist, Stephen Legari.

Also, explore the Museum's most recent show, Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives virtually by tuning into the guided audio tour. And visit EducArt, a free online resource that draws links between 350 works of art in the Museum's collection and subjects like math and social sciences. There are 75 videos featuring local luminaries like author Kim Thuy.

A bevy of other Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation.

And if you're looking for something different visit Open Culture, a fantastic website that lists dozens if not hundreds of free books, audio books, movies and online courses. The selection here is a mix of the classic, indie and the offbeat. Pick up a Jane Austen novel, watch the original A Star is Born or browse through videos of poets like Maya Angelou reading their work.

With libraries closed, consider finding out if your local branch allows for ebook downloads. With my membership at the Bibliothèque nationale, I have thousands of books, audiobooks and sheet music compilations at my fingertips through an spiffy app called Libby.

And remember: take care of yourself, and others! Get plenty of sleep, eat well and focus on what you can control in this crisis. Donate to your favourite charity and food bank, call your mom, give meditation a go. And keep it locked to CJAD 800 for updates and live addresses by the Prime Minister, Premier and health officials.