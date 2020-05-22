Sarah's Stay at Home Weekend List, May 22-24

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Have you picked the nine other people from up to three households that you want to barbecue with this weekend? As of Friday, Quebecers can gather outside, in groups of no more than 10, though you must continue to distance yourselves from one another. Many golf courses and tennis courts opened up this week, and dog parks opened today. Stores, like the corner and supermarket, that have been open only six days a week will also be open this Sunday. And the weather promises to be glorious, with warm temperatures and sunny skies! So while you might have your own weekend plans for the first time in ages, I've got more than a few ideas to fill your time at home!

Also: Happy Eid to those commemorating the end of Ramadan this weekend!

Canadian high schoolers are not getting to let covid-19 get in the way of a time-honoured tradition: prom night! #PromIsOn2020 will be online on YouTube on Friday night. Juno-winning duo Loud Luxury (from London, Ontario) are DJing, celebs are popping in, and CIBC donates to Kids Help Phone for every participant.

Speaking of the kids, Olympian Silken Laumann is the force behind a show just for youth airing today. It's called Unsinkable, and big names like Seth Rogen, Alessia Cara, Lennon Stella, Tessa Virtue and Hayley Wickenheiser will be popping in to show solidarity, and also raise awareness and funds, once again, for Kids Help Phone. Tune in at 1pm on Friday on CTV, and wherever CTV content can be found.

Try Chef Ricardo's recipe this week for lobster rolls.

The National Arts Centre in Ottawa has set up oodles of live performances, including dance, music, theatre and readings. Some selections for this weekend: the witty and entertaining co-frontman for Stars, Torquil Campbell, performs online, Friday at 7pm. And Reverie Theatre's To the Edge of the Universe Shadow Puppet Fairy Tale of Friendship puts on a show Saturday at 8pm.

Speaking of the stage, Montreal's Snowglobe Theatre was supposed to put on a staged show this month, but will put it online this weekend. When Denise Boucher's The Fairies are Thirsty premiered in 1979 (as Les fées ont soif) critics clamoured for the show to be cancelled or censored because of how it dealt with religion and feminism. Instead, tune in to see the three actresses perform from their homes, Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

Fan faves The Grateful Dead have been regularly posting old shows to YouTube. Friday at 8:30pm, travel back to April 21, 1972 when the Dead played at what was then the Beat Club in Bremen, West Germany. Folk rock music duo Indigo Girls perform on YouTube to celebrate the launch of their latest album, Friday at 5pm.

Live From Out There is streaming live and pretaped music, comedy and cooking shows every weekend until June 7. ($50 give you all access, $25 for one weekend and $5 for individual shows.) is streaming live and pretaped music, comedy and cooking shows every weekend until June 7. ($50 give you all access, $25 for one weekend and $5 for individual shows.)

Get dressed up, put on some mood lighting and join the second edition of Cabaret Berlin's Friday I'm In Love - Live from Lockdown. Join the virtual chat room hosted by barman Coffin Joe, dance to DJ Davidé and enjoy visuals by VJ Bunnyguts.

Our own John Moore sat down with the great Gordon Lightfoot in his Bridle Path home in Toronto. Hear John's fascinating conversation in a special airing Saturday at 4pm on CJAD 800.

Saturday is World Turtle Day. You could get cozy by bingeing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or take part in turtle spotting! The Nature Conservancy of Canada is gathering data to find hotspots for turtles in Quebec, especially where they might be vulnerable to car traffic. May is the start of their active season. If you spot a turtle, take a picture and note the location, sharing the information at carapace.ca. (And if you would rather bird, join in on Bird Protection Quebec's virtual weekend field trip, where you are asked to observe birds from wherever you are, every Saturday at 7am to noon.)

Ste Catherine Street downtown is now closed to cars between Bleury and St Laurent. The organizers say it will be a safe place for pedestrians to get takeout and enjoy the warm weather, at a distance of course. There are also new playful art projections nearby: En Forme! can be spotted at the façades outside of Saint-Laurent Metro Station, The Grande Bibliothèque and UQAM's Pavillon Président-Kennedy, from nightfall to 10pm.

Advice columnist and relationships guru Dan Savage has moved the 15th edition of his Hump Film Festival online. Instead of bunking down at Cinéma l'amour, enjoy this year's edition of quirky, wild and always eye-opening home videos when it streams online, once a weekend until June 12.

Catch up on some great Canadian movies like Bon Cop, Bad Cop or The Trotsky, with a 20-movie list here. Or delve into the American Film Institute’s list of 100 Greatest American Films Of All Time. The full list, which you can print or save, includes classics like Singin' In The Rain, Jaws, Vertigo, Wizard of Oz, Schnidler’s List, Gone with the Wind, M*A*S*H, and older films like Duck Soup, City Lights and All About Eve.

The Segal Centre is using Facebook to keep in touch. They are streaming daily dance classes at noon, Monday to Friday. And band leader Nick Burgess hosts a Broadway Happy Hour on Thursday and Saturday at 5:30pm. Request your fave show tune in the comments!

The Montreal Museum of Fine Art is making new content available each day on social media, like videos, podcasts, quizzes: find the morning update on Facebook or Instagram. On Fridays, they are sharing a new art-therapy activity on their Facebook, devised by the museum's art therapist, Stephen Legari. And visit EducArt, a free online resource that draws links between 350 works of art in the Museum's collection and subjects like math and social sciences. There are 75 videos featuring local luminaries like author Kim Thuy.

A bevy of other Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.