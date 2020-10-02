Sarah's Stay-at-Home Weekend List: October 2-4

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .



Well, here we are: cinemas, restaurants, bars, theatres and concert venues are now closed for the next four weeks....and free outdoor events and gatherings are no-go. But don't despair! There are still fun things you can do from the comfort of your couch. Here are some of my picks....



Saturday Night Live is back! And it will indeed be live from New York, at 30 Rockefeller Center, following the two socially distanced episodes last spring. Jim Carrey is set to play Joe Biden, and alum Maya Rudolph will be reprising her role as running mate (and ex-Montrealer) Kamala Harris. Host Chris Rock, musical guest rapper Megan Thee Stallion... and how are they going to cover Trump? Saturday, 11:30pm.

Cinemas have closed, but Royalmount Drive-In Theatre appears to be open this weekend, with extra precautions like making guests stay at their cars and no more food truck service. Catch the first Austin Powers movie Saturday at 7:30pm.

Or stay at home to watch movies! The 16th Montreal International Black Film Festival is now online with a full slate of films to access from home: 120 movies, from 30 countries, available for a $49 pass. There is Back of the Moon, where a gangster takes a stand against apartheid. See Ice Breakers, about racial barriers in hockey and a forgotten black league in Atlantic Canada. Or Ballet After Dark, an American doc about a young dancer. There are movies for kids, too! Until Sunday.

Cinema Moderne may have closed, but the tiny arthouse cinema is moving its new releases online through the month, in addition to 40 films already available. One exampe is Heimat is a Space in Time, which looks into director Thomas Heise's family's experience during a dark period in German history. Heise takes part in a Zoom panel on the 30th anniversary of German reunification, Saturday, 2pm. Check out the full list here.

Performance art and Mile End festival Phenomena has just had to cancel its outdoor shows, but since organizers had anticipated a lockdown to some degree, they created online shows, including two cabaret shows filmed at Sala Rossa and a podcast that walks you through Mile End to look at the iconic tiny art creations that go up in storefronts every fall. Through the month of October.

Explore McGill and get a thrill with a virtual escape room compiled by the university's librarians, archivists and game developers. A mysterious poisoner is on the loose, and you have to track them down! Starting at the pathology lab, then solving puzzles (based on McGill and Montreal history) all over campus. You can play Raising Spirits with a browser. The game is also getting another installment on October 13. For ages 12 and up.

The Montreal Clown Fest is replacing its live pop-up shows with a running series of short clown films on its Facebook page throughout the weekend, including Philippe Thibaudeau (pictured above) a professional from Montreal who has been stuck in Germany since March with his kids. On Saturday night, join in for a Zoom Clown Disco!

Streaming recommendations!

On Netflix: wonder what the inside of Eva Longoria's closet looks like? Or how Khloe Kardashian stores her infant daughter's many toy cars? Check out The Home Edit with Clea and Joanna , a pair of Nashville-based organizers that have taken Instagram by storm with rainbow displays and by putting everything into clear boxes. Yes, it's very aspirational, but they also work with people who have cluttered kitchens like the rest of us.

Also new: My Octopus Teacher, about a man who was depressed so he started diving every day in the same spot, and made friends with a cool octopus about the size of his arm. A totally riveting look at an elusive creature.

And for the kids: Stranger Things star Mille Bobbie Brown plays Enola Holmes, kickass little sister to Sherlock and Mylock (Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin) as they search for their vanished mother.

On Crave, four-hour drama The Comey Rule is out now. Jeff Daniels plays FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson plays Donald Trump in this ripped-from-the-headlines drama.

Other things you can do online that will be more enriching that scrolling endlessly through your Instagram feed...a bevy of Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation.