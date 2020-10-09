Sarah's Thanksgiving Weekend List: October 9-12

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .



Just for Laughs: it's back, it's virtual and it's free. Fest organizers have pulled together a long list of top comics to dish on their art and business. CEO Bruce Hills has described it as a chance to peek into the industry component of the annual summer festival, with panels and discussions galore. On Friday, tune in to see Judd Apatow and Kevin Hart in conversation, black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Titus Burgess, the wildly gifted star of the Kimmy Schmidt series. And Sarah Cooper will be in conversation with Tig Notaro. Sarah's star has risen dramatically during the pandemic as her lip syncs of Donald Trump have gone viral. Saturday: Hannah Gadsby in conversation with former Montreal comic DeAnne Smith. And Andy Kindler delivers his 25th annual state of the industry address. Visit Hahaha.com.

Cinemas have closed, but Royalmount Drive-In Theatre is open! Extra precautions include guests staying in their cars and no more food truck service. Catch Mean Girls and Studio 54 on Friday. Saturday is for families: Teen Titans Go! to the Movies at 5pm and Indiana Jones & the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.Thanksgiving Monday, see the reboot of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory.

Drive-through show Illumi is back - and three times bigger than the original! The good folks at Cavalia have opened up the Hallowee-themed, three-kilometre illuminated labyrinth in Laval this week - that's 15 million LED bulbs to light up your night.

Performance art festival Phenomena is offering up online content, including two cabaret shows filmed at Sala Rossa and a podcast that walks you through Mile End to gaze at Phenomena's tiny, iconic art tableaux that go up in storefronts every fall. Until October 23.

Festival du Nouveau cinéma has moved its offerings online. See Philippe Falardeau's 1994 film Octobre, about the October Crisis, for free. Other films stream for $10, like the macabre Polish animation Kill It and Leave This Town. Or see Wisdom Teeth, about a love triangle in the northern China. Streaming until October 31.



Saturday Night Live is back for episode two... how will they handle another weird week in US politics? Comedian Bill Burr hosts for the first time ever, and Jack White is pinch-hitting for Morgan Wallen, the country star and Voice contestant who got booted after his 'not-safe-for-pandemic' behaviour was broadcast on TikTok. Saturday, 11:30pm.

Cinema Moderne may have closed, but the tiny arthouse cinema is moving its new releases online through the month, in addition to 40 films already available. Check out the full list here.

Explore McGill and get a thrill with a virtual escape room compiled by the university's librarians, archivists and game developers. A mysterious poisoner is on the loose, and you have to track them down! Starting at the pathology lab, then solving puzzles (based on McGill and Montreal history) all over campus. You can play Raising Spirits with a browser. The game is also getting another installment on October 13. For ages 12 and up.

Streaming recommendations!

On Netflix: Sex and the City creator Darren Starr's new series Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as a naive Americaine who lands a new marketing gig in Paris. A love triangle outlandish outfits and the chance to forget everything going right now,

Sunday is International Day of the Girl! Celebrate some cool girls, like Stranger Things star Mille Bobbie Brown playing Enola Holmes, kickass little sister to Sherlock and Mylock (Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin) as they search for their vanished mother. And there's docuseries Izzy's Koala World. Kids will love cheerful and smart Izzy, who helps her vet mom save vulnerable koalas on Magnetic Island in Australia.

Yes, one fly was the talk of the town this week... so jumping on that, watch David Cronenberg's 2986 flick The Fly, now available streaming on Starz. Jeff Goldblum plays a weird scientist who is slowly turning into a human-fly after an experiment gone wrong. And there is a new episode of The Spanish Princess, a costume drama about the tumultuous life of Queen Catherine of Aragon.

On Crave, four-hour drama The Comey Rule is out now. Jeff Daniels plays FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson plays Donald Trump in this ripped-from-the-headlines drama.

Other things you can do online that will be more enriching that scrolling endlessly through your Instagram feed...a bevy of Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation.