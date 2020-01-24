Sarah's Weekend: January 24-26

Kung Hei Fat Choy to you if you are celebrating the arrival of the Lunar New Year on Saturday!

The 37th edition of outdoor snow party Fête de Neiges has a cool new activity: 16 lanes for tubing that face downtown Montreal for a very cool view, and the Superslide lanes allow you to zoom down mega fast! Skate the 300-metre long rink, climb aboard an ice ship, check out an ice sculpting show and enjoy the acrobats of Cirque Éloize putting on a alpine-themed show! Free for kids 2 and under, $8 for 3 to 13, $12 for 14 and up. Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 6pm, weekends until February 9.

Strap on your best vintage snowsuit and penguin shuffle to the Old Port, where warmer temperatures this weekend might actually make Igloofest bearable for its second weekend. Warm up by moving your feet, and distract yourself with moving images programmed by hand-picked VJs. Friday at the Videotron stage, it's an all-Quebec DJ lineup: Vladimir Cauchemar, Coach Vic and Odile Myrtil. Music blares from 7:30pm 12:30am.

While you're in Old Montreal, and likely hungry from dancing, check out Happening Gourmand. Restaurants like Maggie Oakes, Modavie, Verses and more are offering table d'hôte menus at $25, brunch at $17 and 5-à-7 drink and snack at $12. (If you eat, you get 15 per cent off Igloofest tickets!) Until February 9.

Last chance to slow down at The Auto Show. There are 500 shiny new cars for you to ogle at - including a raft of electric vehicles! At Palais des congres until January 26.

Another final weekend: While you're downtown, head over to the Quartier des spectacles for the 10th edition of Luminotherapie, the outdoor light installation guaranteed to crack a smile on your frozen face. This year, five playful cartoon monoliths (named (Popo, Popup Popli, Popette and Popotin) will entertain kids and adults alike - you just have to stand in front of them!

Psychedelic British rock band Temples hit up L’Astral on Sunday.

Arts festival Lux Magna gathers musicians, dancers, filmmakers, poets and performances artists for an eclectic weekend of avant-garde workshops and shows, including comedian Tranna Wintour. She headlines at La Sala Rossa on Saturday. Artists Mags and JUICE launch their horoscope-inspired album Age of Aquarius at a listening party where you can also have your cards read and learn more about basic astrology, at El Centro on Friday, 9pm.

Choreographer George Stamos collaborates with dancer Karla Etienne and musician Radwan Ghazi Moumneh in One Kind Favor, a multidisciplinary show that aims to capture the audience's imagination without any gimmicks. The trio shares the stage in sparkly slippers, playing harmonicas, blowing on pink feathers and scrawling on the walls with chalk. Until Saturday at the MAI.

Recite a poem over dinner to celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns as the annual Burns Night is celebrated on Saturday. There is a plethora of events in Montreal this season, including a reception at Ste Anne’s Legion on Saturday night.

Irish film festival Ciné Gael kicks off with a reception and screening of Lost Children of the Carricks, about the true story of Irish migrants who sought a new life in Quebec. One vessel, The Carricks, was wrecked off the coast of Gaspésie, with only handfuls of survivors. View this piece of Quebec history through the eyes of a French-speaking descendant of these migrants. Friday, 7:15pm at the DB Clarke Theatre at Concordia.



Revisit the fall of man in the hilarious and dark Stratford production of Paradise Lost. Montreal writer Erin Shields adapted John Milton's epic poem about Satan and the garden of Eden by giving it a modern spin, writing in actress Lucy Peacock as a slick, snakeskin clad temptress. Alain Goulem is pitch-perfect as Raphael, an angel who writes a play to explain the Lord to Adam and Eve. At the Centaur until February 2.

Drunk Bridesmaids: A Live Read returns for another read through the mega-popular raunchy chick flick starring Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy as women thrown together for an *unbridled* bachelorette. Audience members can imbibe, and buy the actors a drink, too. Saturday, 7:30pm at the Diving Bell Social Club. And it's for a good cause: money raised goes to Chez Doris.

A new opera starts: Written on Skin gets its Canadian premiere at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, January 25 to February 2.

Comedians spill their secrets at the Comedy Confessional. McKibbin's on Bishop, Sunday at 7:30pm.

Pick up a toy or two, take in a burlesque show (Spanks & Sparkles, Canadian Sexy Males) or learn about sexting and swinging at Taboo, or the Salon amour et séduction. Until Sunday at Place Bonaventure.

Your favourite ads, but sexy! Commercial Appeal puts dancers like Fairy Floss, Mina Minou and Honeysuckle Pussywillow onstage to spoof iconic commercials. Friday, 9pm at The Wiggle Room

ONGOING

AURA, Moment Factory's immersive multimedia show, is back! Audiences get to take in a mega light-and-music spectacle within the Notre-Dame Basilica and the light show, running for about 45 minutes - favourable for fidgety kids (and adults). Shows on Friday and Saturday, 6 and 8pm. Shows continue Thursday-Saturday through January.

Explore over 1,000 strange and exotic objects of curiosity at Pointe-a-Callière Museum. Into the Wonder Room explores the phenomenon cabinets of curiosities, until January 10. There is also a new show at the Old Montreal museum: The Incas, Treasures of Peru explores the mysterious civilization's ancient rituals, art and achievements. Until April 13.

The Mummies are here! Learn about the average day of six people who lived along the Nile a long, long time ago in this ongoing new show, Exploring Ancient Lives. At the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.



Nights, which brings to life unpublished stories about what happens when the sun goes down, by Montreal writers like Heather O'Neill. At the The Stewart Museum until March 7.