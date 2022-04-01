Sarah's Weekend List, April 1-3

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Montreal musicians organized a sold-out Concert for Peace at Notre-Dame Basilica last week, and the whole show was wonderfully captured and put online for you to view until April 5. Make a donation when you visit! The packed, symbolic program includes Puccini, Massenet, Chopin, Shostakovitch and more, with tenor Yuriy Konevich, pianist Steven Massicotte and organizer, violinist Nadia Monczak (our guest earlier this week). Funds go to the Folkowisko Association, which is currently carrying out humanitarian projects on both sides of the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Final weekend to check out the 14th edition of Happening Gourmand. Eleven restaurants in Old Montreal band together to put affordable three-course menus on the table, with price points at $29, $35 and $39. Restos this year include Brasserie 701, Modavie, Maggie Oakes, Bevo Bar and Pizzeria, Taverne Gaspar, Vieux Port Steakhouse - to name a few! Until Sunday.

New York’s Mindchatter joins the newly-renamed Le Studio TD (L’Astral!) Friday, 8pm. The legendary Nick Cave shares the stage with Warren Ellis, Place des Arts Saturday AND Sunday at 8pm, ahead of Nick’s new art show opening next week. Hardcore punk band Circle Jerks perform with 7 Seconds and Neighbourhood Watch, at Corona Theatre, Saturday 7:30pm. Billy Talent & Rise Against put on a show at Place Bell, Sunday at 7pm.

Choreographer Sashar Zarif presents his new show, Kismet, which incorporates drumming, chanting and dance in a quest to understand the creation of one’s identity. Zarif’s solo is followed by his percussion accompaniment to a quartet piece. I found the show exhilarating when I attended on Thursday! At the MAI, Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm.

Montreal Steppers tell the story of the African diaspora in this country with a new show, The Road to Canada. It was developed by troupe founder Kayin Queeley, who discovered this dance tradition while studying at a US college. He started Montreal Steppers in 2019, as a way to build community and to share the form with students of all levels, from elementary to university. Saturday, 4 and 8pm at the Segal Centre.

The world-famous class-act Joey Elias headlines the Comedy Nest this weekend, to launch his new comedy album, That Night in Toronto. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

The inaugural Knit City Montreal brings knitting workshops, merchants and sundry knitting activities to the Sheraton on Saturday and Sunday. Remember you must purchase your tickets in advance, no sales at the door.

Foufounes Electriques hosts Loser Jamboree: a Montreal Punk Rock Flea Market… grab a drink or coffee, and pick up something shiny and new! Sunday, 11am-5pm.

Bareoke is back! Strip and sing at Café Cleopatra, Saturday at 9pm.

On the bill at Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room this weekend: Charlie Deville, Miami Minx, Galadriel Caresse and Butterscotch Blondie. Friday and Saturday.

ONGOING

At the McCord: Piqutiapiit celebrates and elucidates the incredible craftwork of Inuit women. Montreal-based, Kuujjuaq-born artist Niap is the driving force behind the show. We view the tools and the practical works they helped to craft, including beadwork and clothing. And there is original work from Niap, who is currently artist-in-residence at the McCord.

Indie venue Montreal Improv is back, at its new home in St Henri. Catch one or more of the four shows up this weekend! Tickets and schedules here.

Walk or drive through Cavalia’s magical Illumi circuit in Laval. If you caught the show last year, it’s nearly entirely a brand new show, with many new ‘universes’ to discover, like the candy blizzard, giant puppies and kittens, an Aladdin-inspired palace and a ‘submarine tunnel’. Until April 17.

Cabaret Celeste is a new show at the recently renovated Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. A meeting room has been converted to a cozy cabaret space for this Cirque Éloize production, which was cancelled hours before its original opening back in December (thanks, Omicron). Celeste draws inspiration from the astrophysical… think tarot, horoscopes, planets and deities … and it is by equal turns sensual and silly! I loved the creative clay juggling act, and the master of ceremony’s Cyr wheel act. The talented and gorgeous Coral Egan provides the vocals through a slew of pop songs, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Coldplay to Leonard Cohen.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve, a look at the Swiss artist’s pastels, watercolours and sculptures, set against murals he’s painted in the Museum… plus with 50 works selected by Party from the Museum’s collection. The show title is a reference to ‘that fleeting moment when the fading light casts purple hues over the landscape’ - how dreamy!

The McCord Museum has just launched the fascinating JJ Levine: Queer Portraits. The Montreal artist presents 52 intimate images of people who self-identify as queer, selected from three different series taken between now and 2006.

The Montreal Science Centre reopened last month. Explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!

While the kids play at the Science Centre, maybe you can sneak off to Bota Bota floating spa or Spa Scandinave in the Old Port? Because spas reopened this week! Also, The Old Port’s skating rink is open, with tickets available online.

The Opéra de Montréal presents two performances available to rent online, Bizet's Carmen.

Run away to the circus, at least metaphorically, with Pointe-à-Callière It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

The McCord Museum hosts Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the '80s. It's a moody, bold look at the style and messaging of the decade through the stylings of Parachute, a made-in-Montreal label created by a British fashion designer and an American architect. Their concept stores were soon found in New York and Los Angeles, and their creations were in demand from the likes of Madonna, Peter Gabriel and David Bowie! And don't miss the harrowing Indigenous Voices of Today, which highlights the voices of people from different Indigenous communities. The show both reveals the craftsmanship of every day traditional objects like waterproof parkas and sewing tools, then explores the exploitation and oppression of Indigenous families and land, then finishes with realistic questions about reconciliation.

Monet - Dr Mitch-approved! The people who brought you the Van Gogh immersive experience now shift their attention to one of the most iconic of the French Impressionist painters, with Imagine Monet. Now on at Arsenal Gallery in Little Burgundy, it's like taking a bath in works by Claude Monet (1840-1926). The roughly 35-minute show introduces you to his work, and then you are immersed in his iconic water lilies and Japanese footbridge scenes, as well as rich snapshots from nature, beaches and busy French streets and ports. A meditative visit with one of the greatest painters. Extended until April 10.

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant presents: Train, a Railroad to Dreams: A World in Miniature. It’s an homage to toy trains… so you start with the smallest of the trains, then pivot to marvel at the 50 life-size vehicles on display in the Grand Gallery.